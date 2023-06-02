Shane Mumford is looking forward to making the trip to Matt Flynn country this weekend with the former Geelong, Sydney and GWS ruckman making a one-off appearance for Narrandera.
The Eagles host Wagga Tigers on Saturday and Mumford was excited to get out onto Narrandera Sportsground and have a run around.
"I certainly am," Mumford said.
"Hopefully I can get out there and run around and actually go half right, but we'll soon see how the body holds up."
Flynn was drafted to the Giants from Narrandera in the 2015 National Draft and Mumford has had a fair bit to do with the Eagles junior since his arrival at GWS.
Mumford said that it was through Flynn that the trip to Narrandera was organised and that it was something that he has always had an interest in doing.
"Obviously through Matty Flynn, Graham his old man approached me in the pre-season about whether I'd be interested in coming down for a game and a bit of a sportsman's night and have a few laughs down there," he said.
"It's something I had been planning on doing a little bit more often than what I have so far.
"But with the old body being so worn out you've got to pick and choose the ones you can and can't do."
Mumford was known for his bash and crash style of play during his 216-game AFL career which has taken an obvious toll on his body.
While confident that he would be able to get through Saturday's game with no major concerns, Mumford predicted that he might be carrying a slight limp when back in Sydney on Sunday for the Giants clash against Richmond.
"I have my good days and my bad days," he said.
"I'm actually feeling alright at the moment but no doubt when I come up for the AFL game on Sunday I'll be hobbling around and might need the walking frame to get out to the middle of the ground to hold the bag for the rucks.
"But we should be alright."
While many could expect to see the 36-year-old line up exclusively deep forward for the Eagles on Saturday, it seems apparent that may not be the case.
Mumford while keen to tackle whatever role was needed of him expressed his desire to spend at least a bit of time through the middle of the ground.
"I did a charity game a couple of months back now," he said.
"They sort of said do you want to just go down to full forward and I was like nah stuff that get me in the ruck.
"That's obviously the position I played throughout my whole career and I think you'll certainly see me in the middle for a little bit there unless the clubs ruckman wants to kick me out.
"But I want to get in the middle and hit a few bodies and play like I used to play and have a bit of fun out there."
Another memorable aspect of Mumford's game was his ability to lay a bone-crunching tackle with a clear highlight being the one he delivered on former teammate Mitch Duncan when the Giants played the Cats back in 2016.
Although having dished out quite a few in his time, Mumford was hopeful that he had at least a few more left in him for the Tigers on Saturday.
"Let's hope I've got a couple on the day to entertain the crowd," he said.
Mumford will also be guest speaking at a sportsman's night following the appearance for the Eagles and he admitted there was at least a handful of stories to be told arising from his stellar career.
"There's a couple," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see what path the interviewer leads it down.
"I've obviously played with a few different characters over the years and hopefully I can come up with a few good yarns.
"You never let the truth get in the way of a good story either so I'm sure there will be a bit of mayo on everything."
After not playing for the last couple of years, Mumford admitted that his skills had waned a little bit during his charity appearance a few months back.
"Yeah rusty," he laughed.
"But I think the best thing with being a coach is I probably kick more now than when I was playing.
"I was generally too sore early in the week to get too much training in so I probably kick better now than I was when I was playing.
"But you watch, now I've said that I'll go out and shank everything on the weekend."
