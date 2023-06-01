The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Burrandana returns a positive swab after Australia Day win at Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:06am, first published June 1 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Peter Morgan.
Wagga trainer Peter Morgan.

WAGGA trainer Peter Morgan has been fined $4000 after Burrandana returned a positive swab in one of his wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.