WAGGA trainer Peter Morgan has been fined $4000 after Burrandana returned a positive swab in one of his wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club this year.
Racing NSW stewards conducted an inquiry on Thursday into the presence of lignocaine in the post-race blood sample from Burrandana on Australia Day.
Burrandana took out the Country Boosted Class Two Handicap (1400m) on the day.
Morgan pleaded guilty to the charge that he did present Burrandana to the races when a Prohibited List B substance, lignocaine, in his system.
Stewards took into account Morgan's guilty plea, his cooperation during the investigation and inquity and his good disciplinary record of more than 50 years.
They also took into account his personal and professional circumstances, as well as the purpose of issuing penalties as a protective measure for the image and best interests of the industry.
Morgan was fined $4000, reduced from $6000 due to his guilty plea and other considerations.
Burrandana was also disqualified from his first placing, handing victory to SDRA Country Championships Qualifier winner Bianco Vilano. Exalted Dennis and Snap Book were promoted to second and third respectively.
