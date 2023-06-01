Jack Lyons has been cleared to take on former club Southcity despite picking up an elbow issue.
Gundagai are looking to back up their best performance of the season when they host the Bulls at Anzac Park on Saturday.
They are set to go in unchanged after Lyons was cleared of any serious injury.
"He's all good, he got it drained on Tuesday morning," co-coach Derek Hay said.
"He just had fluid in it, and they think it might have even been an infection, and he said it was normal."
The issue also popped up after the win over Junee but not as substantially as it did against Young.
However the speedster was able to play out the game with the issue despite it flaring up in the first half.
READ MORE
After taking a 44-12 win over Young last weekend to take over the Challenge Cup, co-coach Derek Hay wants to see the side bring the same attitude into the clash with the Bulls.
"You don't like to look at the ladder but sometimes in the back of your mind you know you are playing against a lower-ranked team but there have been a few results this year where teams have toppled top sides so we have to turn up with the same attitude we've had in the last two weeks and be ready to play," Hay said.
"We won't look at Southcity too much as we still have a few things we need to address in our game."
The Challenge Cup won't be played for on Saturday with the Bulls, who have just one win to their credit, declining the opportunity.
Hay wants to build off some of the positives from last week, including holding the ball for long periods and getting into the grind.
He's also looking to avoid some of their costly lapses from the start of the season.
"With so many young guys in the team sometimes we just switch off for those 10-minute periods and against good sides like your Tumuts, Kangaroos and even Young when they are on you can get points put on you quickly.
"You just can't switch off for those minutes. Last week was probably a little forgivable after half-time as when you get out to lead like that it can happen and it's understandable but in our first six games it's been 10 to 15 minute periods in our three losses that have actually cost us the game."
Gundagai have three straight byes following the clash with Southcity.
As such Hay hopes to have a number of players back on deck to tackle Kangaroos on July 1 including Royce Tout, Zac Fairall and potentially even himself as he continues his comeback after breaking his jaw playing for Riverina in their Country Championships semi-final win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.