They've completed their first rounds of games for the season and Shooting Stars are sitting comfortable in the middle of the Wagga Netball Association A grade ladder.
With a 12-goal win over Uranquinty on Wednesday night, Georgia Tilyard said the squad is feeling good with where they're at currently.
With tired legs in the third quarter Stars let their lead slip to just two-goals but shifting players in the fourth had them able to comfortably earn the win.
"We sort of had a little bit of a relapse and lost a little bit of motivation and we dropped back down to only two, so it was very close that third quarter, we just made a couple of changes at quarter time which allowed that centre court just have a bit of extra bit of energy which made a huge difference for our last quarter," Tilyard said.
Knowing what was needed of them in the fourth quarter to expand their lead again, Tilyard said the side remained positive and wasn't dampened by the drop in margin.
Rather than focus on negatives the side instead looked ahead to the job at hand to find their momentum again.
Coached by Amanda McLachlan, the core group has been playing together for three years and have found synchronicity on court.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It makes it really fun, we're all friends on and off the court so last night we could smile and laugh and have a bit of fun with it, which really helped," Tilyard said.
"If you don't have that friendship and that connection, it's really hard to build that on court, you need that foundation off the court before it can happen on (court)."
A squad of 10 players, Tilyard said they're yet to have full availability for a game, and is looking forward to having the full team on board.
Despite that, they've stayed competitive in both their wins and losses in what she said is a tight competition this season.
"We're cruising in that middle range, we've had a few losses, but the losses that we have had, we probably could have won," she said.
"Next time we come up against them, we certainly can give them a good run for their money but we're really happy with how we're sitting at the moment and looking forward to continuing to progress."
Shooting Stars have a bye next week with the rest of the competition finishing their first round of games next Wednesday.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 89 d Panthers 30.
New Kids Aces 57 d Nixons 46.
Shooting Stars 50 d Uranquinty 38.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.