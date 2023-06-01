TURVEY Park players have been cleared of any wrongdoing in their win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes last Saturday.
MCUE cited Turvey Park captain Josh Ashcroft and Henry Jenkins after the Goannas' Jack Warden was left concussed from an incident in the final term at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Ashcroft was the first player cleared after he was found to have taken no part in the incident. The Bulldogs are disappointed he was brought into investigation due to a case of mistaken identity from the Goannas.
Jenkins was also given the all clear after it was found that he got his hands on the ball first and had eyes for the ball. It was noted that contact on Warden was initially on the shoulder, then the head.
Turvey Park's Jesse Margosis was not cited but his involvement was reviewed and he was also cleared as his contact with Warden was ruled as incidental.
Warden will miss this week's trip to take on Leeton-Whitton due to concussion.
