Wagga Scorchers co-captain Chris Ninness is hopeful last week's disappointing loss may jolt the side into action ahead of their game against Old Canberrans this weekend.
"Mindset is huge, and we need to focus a bit more in our preparation for games and once we arrive at the fields," Ninness said.
"Obviously travelling two and a half hours is not an easy feat, and that's a part to play in the lack of focus, but that shouldn't be why we're playing bad and I think we need to really step up at these games and start to think what can we do to get our mindset correct."
Ninness said good preparation by all team members is important and ensuring they're working well outside of Scorchers time individually to benefit the team.
"It's just about knuckling down and making sure we're there to perform, both at training and on the weekend," he said.
"Even on our Wednesday night games, making sure that we're still trying to focus on the little things as an individual and bringing that into training and the Saturday game."
Last meeting in round one, Scorchers lost to Old Canberrans 5-2, Ninness believes they'll be able to put a better score on this weekend.
Feeling the score didn't reflect the intensity of their first game, with half a season of improvements under their belt he thinks his team has the potential to give them a shock.
"We're a new team coming into it against these guys this time around and hopefully we surprise them with how much we've progressed," he said.
"We've developed way more as a team from that first game to where we are now, and that difference is huge, it's a massive difference so I'm pretty excited about this weekend to stick it to them."
Missing the Scorchers first win due to unavailability, Ninness is hungry to get a win with his team.
On the road again to Canberra, they'll play on Saturday afternoon before heading into a league bye next weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
