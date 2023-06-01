The community attached to Wagga Public School is embracing a program which aims to get dads and father figures involved in their children's education and school community.
On Wednesday ahead of the Origin clash, fathers, uncles, grandfathers and father figures flocked to Wagga Public School with their children for a 'Sports and Snags' night - an event held as part of the Fathering Program.
Wagga Public School teacher and Fathering Project coordinator Josh O'Callaghan said it is an initiative the school community has responded well to and it is one in which is multi-rewarding.
"We have a dad's night only once a year and we have two dads and kids nights a year," Mr O'Callaghan said.
"It's got a few benefits, the main being getting dads and father figures involved in their kids education and getting them involved in the school community, benefit two is that the fathers themselves get to meet other dads in the community that they may not get to see all that often."
Wagga's Hamish Cullenward was among the dads who attended the event on Wednesday with daughters, year one Wagga Public School student Isabelle, 6, and Polly, 4.
"It's a good initiative, it's fun and a good way to meet some of the other dads," Mr Cullenward said.
Wagga Public School has had great success with the program, seeing more than 200 people attend each event.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
