Come to donate, stay for the milkshakes is the call from Lifeblood Wagga as they desperately seek out blood donors coming into the cold and flu season.
Each year the number of donations drop as people who are sick are forced to avoid giving blood and Lifeblood Wagga account manager Mitch Bryce said they need fifty more donors a week to make up the deficit.
In particular there's a need for A and O blood types, with the universal emergency blood type "O negative".
"They represent about 80 per cent of the blood groups," he said.
Wagga Lifeblood usually gets up to 300 donations a week - each donation is 470 mls meaning they are currently short 235 litres of blood each week.
Most donations are from frequent flyers, so Mr Bryce encourages first timers to give donations a go.
"One in three people at some stage in their life will need blood products ... I'd like to encourage people, you may need blood so it'd be good if you contribute to that system," he said.
Police officers from around the region joined the call for new donors, with Temora acting inspector Adam White seeing everyday how important donations can be.
"In the job we do we see a lot of times when people need blood transfusions, whether it's a car accident ... we know how important it is," he said.
"On a personal note I've been touched by diseases that require blood and I know how important that is, especially for kids suffering cancers."
And after bearing the pain, acting inspector White enjoys the reward of a sweet treat.
"Down here it's famous for their milkshakes here in Wagga, so it's always good to come down here."
Mr Bryce is particularly keen for young people to come in and donate and encourages people who don't know their blood type to consider giving plasma which can be stored for longer than blood and can be used to treat patients of all blood types.
Lifeblood needs a new blood donor every 4 minutes with most of this is used to help people with medical conditions that require blood or blood products regularly. Around 34 per cent of donated red blood cells are used to help treat people with cancer and blood diseases.
In 2022, 524,258 people donated blood across the nation.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
