The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga lifeblood needs an extra 50 donations each week this cold and flu season

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut detective inspector Josh Broadfoot enjoys a pot-donation milkshake. Wagga Lifeblood needs 50 extra donations a week this flu season. Picture by Conor Burke
Tumut detective inspector Josh Broadfoot enjoys a pot-donation milkshake. Wagga Lifeblood needs 50 extra donations a week this flu season. Picture by Conor Burke

Come to donate, stay for the milkshakes is the call from Lifeblood Wagga as they desperately seek out blood donors coming into the cold and flu season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.