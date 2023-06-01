THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell say the Magpies won't fall into a trap of expecting anything less than a fierce contest from East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Hawks have slumped to back-to-back defeats, firstly suffering their biggest loss in 11 years when going down by 85 points to Northern Jets and then backed it with their first loss to Charles Sturt University since 2017.
At the other end of the spectrum, TRYC are undefeated on top of the ladder after seven straight victories, coming in on the back of a 100-point win over North Wagga.
The Hawks and Magpies locked horns four times last season with the first three meetings being decided by a goal or less.
The Magpies aren't paying too close of attention to the Hawks' form with Russell expecting another tough trip to Gumly Oval on Saturday.
"They've been a successful club for an extended period, we've had some really good battles with them and we don't think this week will be any different," Russell said.
"They've obviously had a couple of disappointing losses, which I'm sure they would acknowledge and we probably expect them to come out fired up and wanting to atone for what they would probably say hasn't been their best performances.
"We fully respect what they can do, they've got some weapons all over the field so we won't be going in thinking it's going to be a different East Wagga, we know what we're going to get from them, they'll play a tough brand and we'll have to make sure we're on and doing things we want to do."
Russell admits he's happy with how the Magpies are tracking nearing the halfway mark of the season.
"I guess that's the exciting thing for where we're at at the moment, we're getting the wins and whilst some have been quite comprehensive, others haven't been and as most sides would say, we haven't really put a full performance together and there's definitely things we're working on to try and tidy up," he said.
"But at this stage of the season to be where we're at, we're definitely excited that we know our best footy is still to come and if we can just tidy up a few things and play more consistent across the full game we're pretty excited to what we can work towards across the year."
Aiden Riley and Will Adams will return for TRYC this week. Shannon Williams is in doubt after injuring his calf at training on Tuesday night.
Don Roberts will remain out for another week after he broke his nose against the Jets.
"We're going to give him an extra week," Russell explained.
"The doctor recommend a mask if he played this week. We're not flying but we're going ok so we said why would we risk you? You have this week off and then you can have another week off.
"It's frustrating him. He's probably the most professional footballer I've ever worked with about dotting his i's and doing all that. He just wants to play."
Dean Biermann will play against the Hawks and then miss around six weeks due to an overseas holiday. It is the same situation with Liam Lupton, who has been gone for a few weeks already.
"Like every team, we've got a few out at this time of year but we'll pick the strongest team we can pick and knowing hopefully there is a few to roll back in if we're healthy later on," he said.
East Wagga-Kooringal will be without Nick Hull after he broke his hand in the loss to CSU last Saturday, while Ayden Hill will be in serious doubt after he failed to finish the game.
Dan McCarthy should return after getting through reserve grade last week, while Kade Rowbotham, Nathan Scott and Ryan Bourne will also be pushing for returns for the Hawks soon.
