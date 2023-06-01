The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

No sneak peeks for Young ahead of South Wagga game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra's Stephanie Doohan chases the ball with Wagga United's Rhiannon Anthony hot on her tail. Picture by Les Smith
Cootamundra's Stephanie Doohan chases the ball with Wagga United's Rhiannon Anthony hot on her tail. Picture by Les Smith

Last week's 4-1 loss hasn't dampened spirits at Young, with confidence they've learnt from the challenge of playing a strong side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.