No sneak peeks for Young ahead of South Wagga game

Last week's 4-1 loss hasn't dampened spirits at Young, with confidence they've learnt from the challenge of playing a strong side.
Coach Ray Mitchell said the group has been playing together since they won the Madden Shield a few years back.
A well oiled machine, their biggest focus this season has been utilising the whole field, rather than getting caught down the centre.
"The last few weeks we've been trying to do those little one per cent changes," Mitchell said.
"Things like hold the ball when we need to but try and play sideways as well, not just straight up and down the middle, look for more options with your feet and really try to utilise the full pitch, not just the middle corridor."
Travelling into town this weekend to play South Wagga, Mitchell is excited for what he's hoping will be a good game.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Not having seen the Warriors in action yet this season he said it's an odd feeling heading into the unknown.
"We're feeling confident with how we've gone," he said.
"I haven't seen South Wagga in the flesh yet at all so I don't know whether they have players similar to last year or not, but they're only just behind us on the table.
"I definitely dislike that I haven't seen them. Usually playing at Rawlings you can have a sneaky look at the other games going on but we haven't seen them yet at all."
A sneak peek at the opposition at Rawlings helps a side better prepare for their opposition Mitchell said.
"You can see how they like to play, whether they play wide, straight, fast, just what they're like, but we haven't seen them so we'll see how we go on the weekend," he said.
Playing at Wagga Showgrounds, Mitchell won't have any luck catching a glimpse of anyone else this week either.
Across the league Cootamundra host Hanwood at O'Connor Park and Wagga Wagga United will play Tolland at Henwood Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.