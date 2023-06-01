Nathan Cooke will bring up an important milestone on Saturday against Narrandera as he runs out for his 200th game for Wagga Tigers.
Joining the senior club back in 2011, Cooke has since gone on to play 199 games in the yellow and black with 114 of those coming in first grade.
Cooke was excited to bring up the milestone against the Eagles and was hopeful the Tigers could continue their recent run of form.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to it," Cooke said.
"I'm keen to get out there and it's been a pretty good year so far as well.
"We were pretty unlucky in the game against Mango as there was a bit ordinary weather conditions and we probably let one slip there.
"Then against Turvey, they've been having a pretty good year as well and we were a little bit undermanned there then but since then we've welcomed a few back and have found a bit of form.
"Hopefully we can continue that against Narrandera on the weekend."
After starting the season 0-2, the Tigers have since gone on a roll winning their past four games which currently sees them sitting outright third on the ladder.
Cooke said it's been good to bounce back strongly after a slow start and admitted the Tigers are really enjoying their football which has seen them put together some strong performances.
"The playing group we all get along pretty well," he said.
"Everyone is just enjoying it and having a bit of fun, it's good to have a few of the juniors back that have come back this year.
"It's just made it really enjoyable."
Cooke is a former junior himself and said that it was good to reach such a significant milestone at a club where he has enjoyed a fair bit of success at over the years.
"It's been a very good club and I've enjoyed all my time there," he said.
"I've been lucky to win a couple of premierships and it's been really good."
Cooke's double hundred has come off just 13 seasons and the forward admitted that he has been fortunate to have a pretty good run injury wise.
"I've been pretty lucky," he said.
"I've only really missed with the ACL and then I missed a handful of games at the back end of one year with a broken arm.
"But other than that I've been really lucky which has been good."
After making his senior debut as a teenager against the Eagles back in 2014, Cooke said it is a bit strange to now be one of the senior figures at the club.
"Back then those first few games I was reasonably young," he said.
"But now the majority of the boys I reckon there'd only be a handful that are actually older than myself.
"It's good to see young talent coming through."
Narrandera pose an interesting challenge for the Tigers this weekend as they have played some pretty competitive football throughout the last month.
Cooke was expecting the Eagles to put up quite a fight this weekend especially considering they are playing at home.
"Narrandera at Narrandera is always tough no matter how they are going," he said.
"I think they've got a pretty big in as well this weekend with a one-off appearance and it's always tough going over there."
Cooke was looking forward to facing off against Shane Mumford on Saturday and was hopeful the Eagles were able to attract a solid crowd for the occasion.
"It'll be good for our boys," he said.
"It will be a bit of fun and hopefully there's a decent crowd there for it and it brings a little bit for Narrandera as well and it's good for the competition."
Jackson Kelly returns to the Tigers side for the Eagles clash after playing in the Adelaide Football League last weekend while assistant coach Dyl Morton is expected to miss the game against Narrandera after picking up a small niggling injury over the weekend.
