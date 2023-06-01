The Daily Advertiser
Nathan Cooke will play his 200th game for Wagga Tigers on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 1 2023 - 3:30pm
Nathan Cooke will run out for his 200th game in yellow and black on Saturday when Wagga Tigers face Narrandera. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Nathan Cooke will bring up an important milestone on Saturday against Narrandera as he runs out for his 200th game for Wagga Tigers.

