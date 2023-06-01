Three Riverina councils will band together to host the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in 2024.
Wagga City Council alongside neighbours Coolamon and Junee shires won their bid to hold the the huge event that brings together local government staff and councillors, key industry stakeholders and local operators to discuss the ever-changing tourism industry
The event is expected to attract up to 300 delegates and importantly the conference is a chance to show off all the Riverina has to offer, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said.
"Having this conference held in the city is a great opportunity for our region and wider NSW to come together to share innovative and new ideas, deep dive into contemporary challenges and showcase our successes as a leading regional tourism destination," Cr Tout said.
"Not only will our city be the main host of the event, but we are also working with our neighbours Junee and Coolamon shires to showcase a selection of what our wider region has to offer and demonstrate how successful partnerships can be created," he said.
Wagga attracts more than 1.3 million visitors annually, who on average stay three nights in our city to use as a base and head out on day trips to the surrounding region, Cr Tout said, and working with neighbouring councils is important to any future growth in the sector.
"It's a very symbiotic relationship between surrounding councils and Wagga," he said.
The conference will be a chance for the trio of Riverina councils to discuss ways they can improve when big events occur in the region, particularly with accommodation - starting with the conference.
"It's continually working with the industry to ensure that the cafes and pubs etc. are available. And they're aware of the conference and what the pressure will be put on them," Cr Tout said.
A slew of events to coincide with conference is already under way, including nature, food and drink and culture-based experiences.
The event is facilitated by Local Government NSW (LGNSW) and will take place from Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 May 2024.
LGNSW President Cr Darriea Turley said NSW tourism is trending upwards and remains number one in Australia for total volume of international and domestic overnight and day trip visitors, nights, and expenditure.
"Councils are key facilitators of the sector and are now more than ever, looking to adopt innovative strategies and opportunities to attract visitors and secure economic benefits for their communities," he said.
