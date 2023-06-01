SIRU women ready to adapt to 15s format

Southern Inland coach Mark Macarthur is confident his squad will have fitness on their side as they look to step up to 15s rugby in the rep arena.
For the second straight season Southern Inland's best will take on a combined Southern Monaro outfit as part of the Brumbies Provincial Tournament.
Macarthur is back for a second season in charge and is pleased with the squad he's been able to assemble.
"It's a very strong team," Macarthur said.
"We've only got eight players from last year so that means we've got a lot of new players out there, which is great.
"There's a mixed bag but they've got all the skills needed for the 15s format.
"We've got a fairly young team but in saying that there's a fair bit of experience in there."
READ MORE
The squad has already had one training run before the team was announced.
Macarthur was impressed, especially with how the players have already started to adapt to the different game, with Southern Inland playing 10s rugby each weekend.
"Obviously they are longer games, we're used to playing 40 minutes down here but it's 80 minutes there," he said.
"There's more players on the field but it is a bit more strategical in the sense of game play but in saying that the girls here and playing multiple games in different sports so they are fairly active and fairly physical.
"Last Sunday we did a three-hour session and did conditioning all the way through as I really wanted to test where they girls are at fitness wise and they didn't waver.
"They were up to the challenge."
All six of the team's in this year's competition are represented in the squad however Waratahs players dominate the squad with 12 representatives out the 23 selected.
Griffith, Wagga City and CSU all have three with one from both Ag College and Tumut.
Tessa Good (Ag College), Biola Dawa, Alana Nixon, Emma Hickey (CSU), Amelia Lolotonga, Amie Fazekas, Cornelia Tanielu (Griffith), Olivia Scott (Tumut), Jessica Burgess, Jessica Simpson, Chloe Holgate (Wagga City), Rhianna Burke, Milly Lucas, Shanae Pope, Yolanda Forsyth, Amy Fowler, Lauren Harris, Suze Waia, Ngakahikatea Hills-Amory, Alice White, Tarnayar Hinch, Ulamila Kuboutawa, Georgie Lindsay (Waratahs)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.