SIRU women ready to adapt to 15s format

By Courtney Rees
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Super W player Biola Dawa is part of Southern Inland's squad for the Brumbies Provincial Tournament. Picture by Les Smith
Super W player Biola Dawa is part of Southern Inland's squad for the Brumbies Provincial Tournament. Picture by Les Smith

Southern Inland coach Mark Macarthur is confident his squad will have fitness on their side as they look to step up to 15s rugby in the rep arena.

