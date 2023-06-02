South Wagga coach Andy Heller admits they're lucky to have their ladder position, but believes his squad is strong enough to deserve it.
With a loss overturned due to a player error, South Wagga officially have two wins on the board for this season.
"We sit third on the table, and for the performances we've put in and the ability that we have across the squad to achieve what we want to achieve this season, it's perhaps not an unreasonable position," Heller said.
"We've probably been a little fortunate to be where we are, but you don't win a competition in May.
"We've got things to work on but as does every club."
Coming into round seven off a bye, Heller said it timed well for the side giving several injured players a rest.
However with Hanwood as their opposition this weekend, he's got some mixed feelings.
Knowing his team is in for a tough game, he's hopeful they'll start with intensity and hold it throughout the game.
"You don't really want to go in playing Hanwood having a slow start, we took the chance to rest so then getting back up to speed quickly for one game knowing you're going to rest again the weekend after is not the ideal preparation but it is what it is," he said.
With each team handed a bye this season following the withdrawal of Henwood Park, he's careful to use it as an excuse.
"Everyone has to deal with it, so you can't use it as an excuse whatever your result, we knew what our season would look like at the beginning of the season," he said.
Heller said he's tried not to dwell too much on any one performance from the opening rounds, but focus instead on improvement areas and best preparation for their next game.
Preparing for Hanwood, he said the team knows what they need to do to win.
"When you play against a side like Hanwood, they're just a quality team, they punish you when you make mistakes and they don't make many themselves," Heller said.
"You don't win games against Hanwood by defending for 90-minutes, you've got to try and play your own game and bring it to them.
"The one thing I always enjoy about playing them is it's always a strong game, you have to play your best, and that's what the competition should be."
South Wagga will welcome Hanwood Wagga showgrounds for the game, though Heller isn't expecting a home ground advantage to carry them far.
Meanwhile Cootamundra welcome Lake Albert, Young host Tolland, and Wagga United are on the road to Tumut.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
