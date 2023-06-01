They're a game ahead of the competition on the Riverina League ladder but Coolamon won't be taking any competition lightly as the season progresses.
A birthday win for coach Sarah Hillier against Griffith last weekend had spirits high in the Rovers camp, but they'll be laser focused when they return to the court this weekend.
Preparing to take on rivals Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday, coach Sarah Hillier is anticipating a tough game.
"It's always got a build up, playing your next door neighbours," Hillier said.
"It's a bit of a derby day, the pressure is always there, so we need to make sure we're doing the same things as usual, trusting each other, supporting each other."
Undefeated, Coolamon have trailed in several games before regaining their lead to win each match.
Hillier said there isn't any one area on the court she feels is letting the side down, rather small lapses in concentration or effort that their opposition are set to capitalise on.
Holding centre passes and making good use of defensive turnovers will aid in continuing their winning form.
"Analysing back over the past couple of weeks, it is just a little bit of a lapse in concentration, or turning a ball over, just those little mistakes that everybody makes, unforced errors," she said.
"It's those little lapses that every team has but we need to make sure they're not huge lapses, try and keep track of them a bit."
While happy with how the fresh team has come together so far this season, Hillier is sure their game will continue to improve as they play more.
"We're a very fresh new team, so those little things always happen in teams like that," she said.
"We've got such a great bunch of girls and I feel like we're all best of friends.
"That makes a really big impact on your team when you're all really close and support each other on and off the court."
Sitting sixth on the Riverina League ladder, GGGM are coming into the game after a massive 71-goal win over Narrandera last week.
Around the league Griffith are hosting Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Leeton-Whitton welcome Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to town, and Narrandera will celebrate a milestone game with Wagga Tigers.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
