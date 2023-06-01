LEETON-Whitton product Mitch Hardie says it was a 'dream come true' to be given an opportunity at AFL level by Geelong.
Hardie was on the training track with his South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club Woodville-West Torrens on Wednesday night when his coach, Jake Sheedy, called the playing group in to inform them of the good news.
Geelong selected Hardie with their first pick, selection seven, in the AFL's mid-season draft. It means the 25-year-old had to immediately pack his bags and was due to catch a flight on Thursday afternoon to Geelong.
His selection completed a remarkable journey for Hardie, who made the move to Adelaide in 2021 after time at the Crows and Canberra Demons.
"It's one of those moments in life you will never really forget. It's incredible. Lots of people from back home and the wider Riverina have reached out, it's been incredible," Hardie said.
"It's a dream come true. It's everything. It's what I've always set out to achieve.
"I've always wanted to get the best out of myself as a person, as a footballer and there's no doubt there was some tough times along the way but to do it, and not only make my family proud but the people that supported me and believed in me along the way from back home and all the footy clubs I've been involved with, it means just as much to them but to me it means a lot to prove a lot of people right that supported me along the way."
Hardie said speaking with his parents, Sue and Ian in Leeton, and sister Jess in Wagga on Wednesday night was a moment he will always cherish.
"They were stoked. I was obviously absolutely rapt and I think they were almost more rapt than me so it was a pretty special moment," he said.
Hardie had been in brilliant form this season, averaging 25.7 disposals and a goal per game for the Eagles, while he also represented the SANFL state side against the WAFL earlier this year.
He had attracted interest from Geelong but knew it was either the Cats or bust on Wednesday night.
"I had spoken to Geelong a couple of times leading up to (Wednesday) night. As you know, nothing's ever given," he said.
"I was waiting a little bit, you start to get little inklings here and there but nothing I would have put my hat on. You never know until your name's called out and I was lucky enough that it was."
The moment Hardie realised his AFL dream had come true was also a special one.
"I was actually out at training to be honest. We had our main session for the Eagles," he explained.
"Our coach blew the whistle in the middle of match sim, towards the end of training and called everyone in. We all thought we were going to cop a bake for something and he looked me dead in the eyes and called me out.
"I think he was saying I missed a ground ball or something like that, I was rattling my brain, what's happened here, it's never good to be called out by your coach in front of the whole group and he just said you've been drafted and it was pandemonium, 50 blokes on top of you, it was unreal."
Hardie admitted training was tough knowing his AFL dream was being decided while he was out there.
"I couldn't not think about it, to be honest," he said.
"I was there physically on the track but I think mentally I was a million miles away.
"I think my coach knew. We're usually pretty jovial with each other, say hello and have a chat and he wouldn't look me in the eye before training and I was like what's going on here. You look back and think about all these things in hindsight and I'm like that's probably why."
Hardie also hopes his story can prove to young footballers in the Riverina that it is possible, even if you at first miss out.
"That's I guess maybe one of the cooler things about my story, I always wanted to do it, you always have that burning desire, I didn't want to my footy career to end one day and go 'what if'," he said.
"I obviously knew starting to get to 24, 25, 26, you start to get to an age it becomes less of a reality, but I was always wanting to do it so it was incredible."
Hardie is unsure how soon he will line-up for Geelong in the VFL but expects to learn more upon his arrival at the club on Thursday.
