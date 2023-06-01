Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is expecting to face a fired-up Griffith side this weekend at Exies Oval.
After a strong start to the season, the Swans have now dropped back-to-back games and now find themselves part of the chasing pack.
With the competition so close this season, Perryman was expecting the Swans to come out with a point to prove this weekend.
"They will be pretty fired up," Perryman said.
"They've obviously got a pretty handy side and they are always hard to beat anytime at Griffith.
"It's obviously going to be a pretty big challenge but we are looking forward to it.
"This year its been big games every week and this will be no different."
It is an important game for the Demons on Saturday as they currently sit a game and a half outside the top five at the conclusion of round seven.
While admitting it hasn't been the greatest start to the season, Perryman said they aren't too focused on the results and are instead just looking to improve.
"We are not necessarily looking at winning at the moment," he said.
"We are just trying to get our footy right, it's obviously been a disappointing start but we can't look too far ahead.
"We've just got to try and improve."
One positive for the Demons is they have been relatively competitive in each of their four losses with the only exception being a 51 point defeat to Turvey Park in round two.
They only lost by 20 points to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, while were extremely competitive in their losses to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Wagga Tigers.
Perryman admitted it had been a bit annoying they had only gone down by relatively narrow margins in their losses, but did say they had been beaten by the better side on the day.
"To an extent it is a little bit frustrating," he said.
"But we've been beaten by better sides most weeks.
"We just haven't been able to play consistently for four quarters yet which is obviously a little bit frustrating.
"But we've just got to get to work and fix a few little problems and I think we've been pretty competitive most games.
"I think if we can just change a few things footy is a funny game, so we just need to work hard at training and hopefully the results will come."
After a promising performance against the Tigers last weekend, Perryman said the main aim for this weekend was putting together a four-quarter effort.
"The main focus for us is consistent effort which has been there for the majority of the time," he said.
"But we are just letting ourselves down with skill errors and lapses of concentration.
"We are just going to focus on the things that we can control and hopefully the result takes care of itself."
Matt Klemke remains a 50-50 prospect of facing the Swans after re-injuring a troublesome groin which has been an issue throughout the start of the season.
