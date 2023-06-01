The Forrest Centre, Wagga's only truly local and independent aged care provider Advertising Feature

The Forrest Centre has a warm, home-like environment. Pictures supplied.

As the Aged Care sector continues to come under scrutiny, one local provider is a beacon of compassion and people-centred service, bringing a rare local touch to an increasingly corporatised industry.

Wagga's only truly local and independent aged care provider, The Forrest Centre, has provided compassionate, respectful aged care services for more than 35 years.



All staff, including the executive team, lives and works in the local community which brings an added sense of accountability and drives their work.

As CEO Evan Robertson explains, The Forrest Centre is uniquely placed to care for you through every step of the ageing journey.

"We know that many people prefer to live independently at home as they get older but may sometimes need extra help with daily tasks. Our Forrest Community Services team is based across the Riverina and provides a range of at-home support for things like housework, personal care and meal preparation," he said.

"We also have two residences in Wagga - Mary Potter Nursing Home and Loreto Home of Compassion - that support people with high-care needs, including memory support units for those living with dementia."

Evan said The Forrest Centre team is proud of its reputation for creating a warm, home-like environment for its beloved residents.

The Forrest Centre is uniquely placed to care for you through every step of the ageing journey.

"We believe good Aged Care is built on genuine relationships. Because we're a local team, many of our residents already have some sort of personal connection to one or more of our staff. But even if there is not that familiarity, we work together to build good relationships with our residents and their families and to ensure they stay connected to the people and things that matter to them most.

"One of the first things you notice about our homes is laughter. Our team never seems to run out of smiles and enjoy sharing a joke with the residents. There's also plenty of opportunity for our residents to enjoy each other's company over a meal cooked on premises, taking part in an exercise class, celebrating social events, or just having a quiet drink together in the courtyard.

"Maintaining a happy and healthy care environment is important to us. We are all genuinely proud to take care of the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our residents and support these older members of our local community."