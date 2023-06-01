New faces dominate SIRU squad out to extend streak

There will be plenty of new blood looking to help Southern Inland add to their impressive record at the Brumbies Provincial Tournament.
Southern Inland have won the last 11 titles but have undergone a number of changes this season.
However new coach Michael Kanck is pleased with the squad he's been able to bring together.
"It's a bit of a mix of existing and guys who have nominated themselves to join the mix," Kanck said.
"It was a big focus for this year.
"There's guys who have been in the squad over the last few years that have other priorities and things on the long June weekend and couldn't make up and there's other guys who have unfortunately picked up injury."
Anthony Taylor was one who was penciled into the squad before breaking his wrist in Ag College's win over Wagga City last week.
His absence has forced a rethink in the playmaking ranks.
Kanck is still unsure which way is best.
"We've got players with multiple skill sets and have to work out at our sessions what is going to be the best fit," he said.
"We've got options there of Tyson McLachlan, Lachie Day and Stephen Gill."
While McLachlan has played in the number 10 jumper for Wagga City this season, after switching between Group Nine and the Farrer League this season, Day has spent most of his time at fullback for Waratahs while Gill has shifted into the centres for Tumut.
Five of the eight teams are represented in the squad with no-one from Griffith, CSU or Deniliquin taking part.
Wagga City has the biggest representation with eight of the 23 players while Ag College and Tumut both have five.
There are three Waratahs players as well as Reuben Sarkis from Albury.
The men's squad will come together for a training session on Sunday before the captain's run the following Friday ahead of their two games at Goulburn.
Monaro really tested Southern Inland last season and Kanck is unsure what to expect from their two games on June 10.
"As South Coast don't really know what we are bringing to the table it's a bit of a mystery in terms of who you are going to come across," Kanck said.
"We just have to be happy with our style of football, get our players to gel and trust our players as quickly as possible so we've got a cohesive attack and defence.
"It's two 40-minute games so we can play around with the squad make ups and run a very different squad and game style in the first game compared to the second if need be."
Sam Carwadine, Will Crawford, Mackenna Cusack, Patrick Lemmich, Alex Meades (Ag College), Reuben Sarkis (Albury), Jim Meya, Joel Salusalumas, Stephen Gill, Connor Swann, Jack Ketteringham, Christian Matafa-Brown (Tumut), Thomas Blanch, Jacob Nielsen, Nepia Crowe, Waisale Sauvinaloto, Graham Seruwaqa, Mikaera Smylie, Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, Tyson McLachlan (Wagga City), Josh Allen, Lachie Day, Calum Marr (Waratahs)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
