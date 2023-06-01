MARRAR hope the return of four players for Saturday's clash against Coleambally can be the beginning of a serious premiership assault.
The Bombers have limped somewhat through the first eight rounds only to find themselves in third position and on a four-game winning streak.
The reigning premiers will begin to get some relief this Saturday when they welcome back former captain Jackson Moye, Toby Lawler, Bryce Mann and Angus Kent for the game against Coleambally at Langtry Oval.
After Coleambally, there is the general bye and then the Bombers hope to have Chris O'Donnell and Billy Toy available for their first games of the year.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner is happy to hopefully see the ride turning.
"We should get a couple back this week. No injuries out of all of them, they've just been unavailable," Gardner said.
"It is nice to start getting blokes back on the paddock. Not only does it make a difference on game day but also at training there's more people out there and it all helps.
"I feel like we've had a few injuries and we've dealt with it quite well."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Marrar are only a game clear in third spot but Gardner has always been of the belief that the Bombers will finish the year better than they started it.
"I'm pretty happy with where we're at," he said.
"I think we were always going to be a second half of the season team with our overturn of players and the young group but I'm certainly happy with how we're tracking and there is a good feeling at the club as well.
"We go in after the bye and face some top teams straight after that and that will be a real test for us. But in saying that, Coly are going to be a real test for us this week as well."
Gardner returned to the Bombers' casualty list when he re-injured his hamstring in the win over North Wagga, before last week's club bye.
He said it was on the minor end and labelled himself 'unlikely' for Saturday but is confident of returning to face the Magpies after the bye. Assistant coach Zach Walgers is a certain starter.
Key forward Brad Turner remains doubtful of a return this year with the knee injury he sustained in round two, while Jordan Hedington and Jed Jenkins are still another month away.
Coleambally were unable to back up their bold showing against The Rock-Yerong Creek in last week's trip to Ariah Park, where they lost to Northern Jets by 120 points.
Gardner said Marrar will tread warily, knowing the Blues' best is good enough.
"They obviously got pretty close to The Rock, who are a top team so we've got to be fully prepared for this week," he said.
"They've proven their best is up there with the best, coming that close to The Rock so we've got to turn up this week fully prepared."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.