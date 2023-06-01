The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar to welcome back four key players for home game against Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Marrar captain Jackson Moye will return for Saturday's clash against Coleambally at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Former Marrar captain Jackson Moye will return for Saturday's clash against Coleambally at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR hope the return of four players for Saturday's clash against Coleambally can be the beginning of a serious premiership assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.