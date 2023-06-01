Narrandera's Toni Mimmo will run out for her 350th game this weekend when the Eagles take the court against Wagga Tigers at home.
Joining the club as a junior Mimmo said she'd never imagined she'd have played netball this long.
Now playing alongside her daughter in the Eagles A grade side, she said it's a privilege to have watched many juniors make their way through the club and into senior netball.
"It's exciting, it's a bit weird having someone call 'mum' out on court, people look at me a bit funny, but it's been really good," Mimmo said.
"A lot of the girls I now play with were around in juniors when I was coaching, so it's really good to see them get to that level and play.
"There's some really good talent that we get, keeping them around in town is unfortunate because they get to a level when they're quite competitive and strong but then pursue university level opportunities outside of town."
Part of the back-to-back 2011 and 2012 premiership team, Mimmo said those years and being alongside her daughter now are some of her fondest memories.
While plenty of number crunching behind the scenes has ensured she can be recognised for this achievement, she said there was never any expectation of hitting this milestone.
"I didn't think I'd be around this long, but it's just sort of happened," she said.
"I figured that while I can still play I should because once you stop, I think that's it then."
A rough few years for the Eagles, with their A grade side having just one win since 2019, Mimmo said there's more to netball than winning and she just enjoys being out on court.
Though the losses can dishearten some of her younger teammates, she said its them that keep her involved.
"You see the development of the younger ones, and I want to try and encourage them to keep playing," she said.
"That's partly why I probably am still playing, just to keep that bit more experience there and an older head around the younger girls."
Senior netball coordinator Kelly Stockdale said Mimmo is a stalwart in the club, and well loved by all.
"As with every club, netball sometimes doesn't count these achievements, so we're really excited to have got it all up to date, and for a netballer to get there is just amazing," Stockdale said.
"Toni grew up in Narrandera, her parents are still here, and she's been around the whole time, it's so great for her to be here and for her to be playing such quality netball still.
"She'll say that this might be it this is the last season, but she always come back, she's just so experienced, a very smart netballer, and she really teaches those young players on the court."
Realistically expecting a loss to Wagga Tigers this weekend, Mimmo is in good spirits ahead of the milestone game.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
