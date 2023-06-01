A gathering outside Wagga this weekend will pay barefoot tribute to the full moon under the glory of all its beams.
The Full Moon Ecstatic Dance event, held by Nourish and Flourish Yoga and Wellbeing in Wagga, will take place on Saturday at a property Downside.
Participants will dance around a bonfire, to release, rejoice, reclaim and celebrate connection with self and community.
Event organiser Jacqui Malcolm said the event was about bringing community together in an event that celebrates their individuality, and community.
"This type of dance has been used for thousands of years by many cultures around the world in ceremonies and celebrations," she said.
"It gives people an opportunity to express themselves and their individuality through dance, out of the constraints of everyday life in a safe and judgement free environment.
"It's fun, liberating, and an opportunity to meet new people, and play as adults."
The idea of a "natural high" through dance is more than just a metaphor. Peer reviewed studies have repeatedly shown that dance has a way of elevating mood, even bringing participants into a euphoric, or manic state.
The theory behind this is by combining several activities known to stimulate "happy chemicals" like dopamine (movement, rhythm, fresh air, and community acceptance), dance reduces stress and anxiety leaving dancers with a sense of wellbeing.
Repeat participant Annie Bodel said the body freedom she experienced at the dance helped her reclaim her femininity.
"being an older woman, I felt like I was going a bit crazy ... I felt like I was really losing myself." she said
"I thought I'd give it a go, but I found afterwards I was getting back into dresses, and feeling more feminine rather than almost masculine."
Chris Plum said that he was terrified the first time he attended the dance, but in facing his fears felt new confidence, and a sense of togetherness with the other participants.
"When it did it the first time, I felt so much fear - I really didn't want to be there," he said.
"When it was all over, I couldn't understand why I'd felt that way - it was a relief.
"I just closed my eyes, and felt like nobody could see me."
Ms Malcolm said the group activity makes dancers feel they have permission to be playful, silly, and present in their own bodies.
"It's freeing, it's liberating, it gives you permission to explore those parts of yourself you wouldn't in your everyday life," she said.
"It gives you trust in your own intuition, and your body.
More information, including how to join the dance is available here. The secret location will be revealed to confirmed participants.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
