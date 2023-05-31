The Daily Advertiser
Leeton-Whitton junior Mitch Hardie has joined Geelong

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:31am, first published May 31 2023 - 9:31pm
Mitch Hardie (pictured back in 2020) has joined Geelong after being picked up with pick six in Wednesday night's AFL mid-season draft.
Leeton-Whitton junior Mitch Hardie has joined Geelong after being selected with pick six in the AFL mid-season draft on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

