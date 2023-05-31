The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Henschke Primary School defeated Lake Albert Public School by 63-points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 31 2023 - 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henschke Primary School celebrates their victory in the Paul Kelly Cup final over Lake Albert Public School. Picture by Les Smith
Henschke Primary School celebrates their victory in the Paul Kelly Cup final over Lake Albert Public School. Picture by Les Smith

Henschke Primary School has taken a strong victory in the girls Paul Kelly Cup final on Wednesday night defeating Lake Albert Public School by 63-points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.