Henschke Primary School has taken a strong victory in the girls Paul Kelly Cup final on Wednesday night defeating Lake Albert Public School by 63-points.
Zoe Harwood got Henschke off to the perfect start in the first quarter with three goals and they never looked back from there as they ran out winners 9.9 (63) to 0.0 (0).
Coach Paul Jenkins was really proud of the effort of his side and said that it's been a pleasure to coach them over the past few weeks.
"It was a really good effort," Jenkins said.
"We've done a bit of training at school and they are really keen and eager, it's been a pleasure to take them along for the Paul Kelly Cup."
Andi Fields was outstanding for Henschke through the middle and was named best on ground.
Jenkins thought Fields was fantastic, but also noted there was a number of solid contributors throughout the game.
"Andi Fields was best on today and she deserved that as she was really good," he said.
"But there were a few others that played really well, Katani Milligan was solid there and Delilah Griffin was really good as well.
"Zoe Harwood started the game with three goals in the first quarter which was fantastic and Alice Donaldson in the centre was really solid.
"But there was no weak links across the field, every single player put in a great effort."
Jenkins admitted that there is only a handful that currently play Australian Rules outside of school, but said that the majority were now looking to join a club for the upcoming girls season that starts in July.
"We do have about half a dozen of them that do play regularly," he said.
"But I think from this we will see 15 girls added that we've got there that want to play AFL which is great."
Full Time
HENSCHKE PRIMARY SCHOOL (63)
3.0 5.4 8.7 9.9
LAKE ALBERT PUBLIC SCHOOL (0)
0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Goals: (Henschke) Z Harwood 3, A Fields, D Griffin, A Donaldson, K Quinnell, B Murphy
Best: (Henschke) A Fields, K Milligan, D Griffin, A Donaldson, Z Harwood, M Payne (Lake Albert) T W Kahuroa, O Bailey, R Gould, M Oglesby, S Marin, C Willet
Best on ground: Andi Fields (Henschke)
