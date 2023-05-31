Lake Albert Public School has claimed a thrilling Paul Kelly Cup final after defeating Mater Dei Primary School by 17-points at Robertson Oval.
Two last quarter goals to Judd Bert proved the difference for Lake Albert as they ran out 6.8 (44) to 4.3 (27) winners over a competitive Mater Dei side.
Lake Albert coach Nat Davis was very pleased with his side's performance and admitted they really had to work for it after being pushed all the way.
"It's amazing," Davis said.
"It's a great effort from all the boys, they have put in the effort from the get go and they are reaping the rewards today which is fantastic.
"They pushed us right to the limit, I asked the boys to stand up in that last quarter and they did which was fantastic."
Judd Bert kicked two goals in the first and last quarter to lead his side to victory and was rightly awarded the medal for best on ground.
Davis was impressed with the performance of the forward, but admitted there was a large number of standouts for his side.
"He had a ripping game," he said.
"He took a few good marks there and finished it off really well with a couple of goals.
"Harry Bushell and Mason Carey were good through the middle then Darcy Crittenden and Nate Schofield worked really hard on ball.
"But generally it was a full team effort and I can't be prouder of the boys."
Full Time
LAKE ALBERT PUBLIC SCHOOL (44)
2.1 2.3 4.4 6.8
MATER DEI PRIMARY SCHOOL (27)
1.0 1.3 4.3 4.3
Goals: (Lake Albert) J Bert 4, D Crittenden, M Honeyman (Mater Dei) L Last 2, O Balding
Best: (Lake Albert) J Bert, N Schofield, D Crittenden, M Carey, H Bushell, L Bowen (Mater Dei) L Last, B Hamilton, O Balding, J Higgins, W Bourne, T Wood
Best on ground: Judd Bert (Lake Albert)
