Imagine moving to a new home and finding there was no postie. For years this has been the norm for residents of one Wagga suburb and residents are frustrated.
Residents of about 40 Moorong homes on Riverview Drive, Roach Road and McNickle Road are forced to pay for post boxes and travel into town just to collect mail, despite living closer than other suburbs serviced by Australia Post.
Riverview Drive resident Chris Hillis lives just six kilometres from South Wagga Post Office but is forced to travel there just to check her mail.
Ms Hillis said the problem has been going on for years.
"I moved into the street about three years ago and asked others in the street what we needed to do about mail and was told I had to get a mail box," she said.
"I was told they just don't deliver mail here."
But Ms Hillis was not satisfied with that answer and decided something had to be done.
"First I tried ringing Australia Post. I went in there and spoke to them too, and they said I would need to supply some information for them to [consider it]." she said.
"So I got everyone in the three streets to sign a petition saying we had lots of mail being delivered every day."
That was in 2020. It has now been about three years since the petition was lodged, and the issue remains unresolved. "We sent that off and it just went nowhere," Ms Hillis said.
She said repeated enquiries into where their request is at are met with the same message.
"Every time I go through the mail centre, I get a response saying they are considering [mail delivery] then they never get back to me."
Another Riverview Drive resident Kirsten Ho also signed the petition and is frustrated with the current state of affairs.
Ms Ho also moved to town about three years ago and finds it "quite inconvenient" that there is no Australia Post delivery service.
"Through COVID it was especially difficult, because we were stuck at home and had to get everything we wanted delivered," she said.
"At the time I had three children under the age of about six. Every time a parcel came in I would have to take all of them with me, get them all out of the car and take them all into the post office.
"I would be juggling babies with prams just to pick up one parcel which would have been placed on most people's door step."
While she receives notifications for parcel deliveries, Ms Ho is forced to check the town post box for letters as there is not notification process for these.
In response to enquiries made by The Daily Advertiser, an Australia Post spokesperson said it is taking seriously its responsibility to provide postal services to Moorong and announced residents will soon have the chance to vote for change.
"Australia Post is currently working through plans to conduct a mail poll to gauge community preferences for mail delivery in the area," the spokesperson said.
A mail poll provides community members with the chance to have their say.
If more than 50 per cent of residents vote for change and the volume of mail received each day is sufficient, Australia Post will take steps to change mail delivery arrangements.
Australia Post is encouraging Moorong residents to stay on the look out for information about the mail poll, set to be delivered to homes on the streets concerned in the coming weeks.
"We thank locals for their patience and understanding while this process takes place, and encourages anyone with questions or concerns to get in touch via 13POST (13 7678)," the spokesperson said.
