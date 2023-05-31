SIX AFL Riverina footballers have been selected in the NSW under 15s team.
Kooringal High School's Lucas Roberts, Kildare Catholic College's Riley Bradshaw and Ashton Campbell, St Francis de Sales Leeton's Jaxon Steele and Isaac Conlan and Leeton High School's Sebastian Crelley were all named in the NSW Boys All Schools Team at the conclusion of the state carnival in Albury this week.
They will now head to Ballarat next month to compete at the national all schools championships.
NSW coach Heath Russell said all players did the region proud.
"There was a high quality and all the boys could consider themselves unlucky in terms of selection but hopefully they learnt something out of a higher standard of footy," Russell said.
"The standard was fairly high and it shows the footy down this way, we've got some really talented boys and even the ones that missed out were still really good at that level.
"It speaks well for how Riverina footy is going."
Combined Independent Schools (CIS) won the carnival, ahead of Combined High Schools (CHS) and Catholic Schools NSW (CCC), with all three teams winning two games apiece.
