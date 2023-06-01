Australian Saddle Safaris is embarking on a expedition through the MIA to raise money for a good cause.
The commercial horse riding operation based in the high country of the Kosciusko mountains has chosen a different back drop this year, instead taking on 114 kilometres from the Hay plains to the Whitton Malt House.
Already $1000 has been raised for charity Kidzfix, a not-for-profit organisation supporting sick and disadvantaged youngsters.
The charity focuses on helping smaller organisations and communities source much-needed medical equipment and to help fund projects.
A team of nine riders are escorting tourists haling from as far Victoria through the five-day journey from Corynnia Station.
The team will follow the Murrumbidgee River, with plans to camp at the famous Carrathool racecourse as well as share a beer and yarn at the Carrathool Pub.
Having set off on Tuesday, the safari aims to make it to the Malt House on Saturday, where a dinner will be held for the riders and tourists.
"We've got a pack horse with our food in it, as well as three or four support vehicles following for assistance," organiser and Griffith man Brad Taylor said.
"Some of the participating stations along the Murrumbidgee have given us access so we can ride along the river. Local land services have also given us permission to use the stock routes which we are grateful for."
The owner of a property in Griffith, Mr Taylor spends six months of the year in the mountains operating the business.
"I was born and raised in Griffith but I live part of the year in the Kosciusko area," Mr Taylor said.
"With the mountains being so cold, I had the idea to do our safari out here for a change."
He hopes the initiative will not only help the charity, but also put businesses like the Malt House and Corynnia Station on the map.
He would also like to see it become an annual event.
"It's the first year we've done this but both the Malt House and Corynnia Station want us to continue on a yearly basis because there has been so much interest," Mr Taylor said.
"Kidzfix also want to see the challenge grow but we've been a little bit limited with insurance this first time which puts a cap on how many people can come at this stage. This year is more of a pilot to make sure everything works ok.
"Next year we hope to hold an auction as well as a fundraiser with music. If we can do that, I think this could kick off and become a regular thing."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
