'Staggering' opportunities for businesses within the world's second-largest market were highlighted during a unique visit from the Embassy of France Australia Trade and Investment Commissioner on Wednesday.
In a joint effort by CSU and Business NSW, commissioner Stephanie Morley and other attendees from Business France, Exportia, RSM and the French Embassy, met with CSU, Business NSW, government and regional industry representatives from across the region.
During the visit, representatives were able to learn of the business opportunities within the European market that are existing for Riverina Murray businesses , particularly for those involved in Greentech and Agtech.
Ms Morley said France is a major player in agricultural production and is making significant investments in its future.
"With 2.3 billion euros, France 2030 is investing in innovation, scientific research, industrialization and expertise to strengthen the agricultural and food sectors in territories and to increase the production capacity and diversification of crops," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
For CSU Professor Mark Evans, the visit was an opportunity to have some vital questions answered.
"There are some key questions we need to think about in terms of our relationship with France, that trading relationship is becoming more and more important in the post-carbon world, largely because in Europe, because of de-carbonisation, the costs of production for particular agriculture goods have gone through the roof and that creates space in the food-bowl of Australia to export those goods to Europe," he said.
"So, the opportunities for regional Australia are really quite fantastic in terms of the relationship with France and other key European states, it's the largest market outside of China, we are talking about five hundred million potential consumers.
"Our biggest exports to France at the moment are coal bricks, wine and rapeseed. So, if you think about the diversity of our agriculture market and what we could provide, the opportunities are really quite staggering."
Business NSW Riverina Murray director Serena Hardwick said it was a unique visit that highlighted the opportunities with the European Market.
"Previous business conditions data that we have had from a Business NSW perspective actually showed us that one of the reasons why local businesses don't procure locally is because they don't network and networking is definitely part of these events," she said.
"This is definitely a unique opportunity in terms of identifying overseas markets.
"We're trying to help build capacity and capability in our local businesses, whether that's education, new markets and opportunities or helping them skill-up that's what we are trying to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.