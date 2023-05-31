The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Softball Association approves entry of Albury to top grade

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Albury Comets A grade side won their fifth consecutive premiership in March, they'll join the Wagga Softball Association premier grade for the 2023-24 season. Picture by Albury Comets
Wagga Softball Association will welcome a fourth women's premier grade team for the 2023-24 season after approving the entry of Albury Comets to the league.

