Wagga Softball Association will welcome a fourth women's premier grade team for the 2023-24 season after approving the entry of Albury Comets to the league.
Wagga clubs unanimously voted in favour of bringing in the fourth team, and are open to accepting further teams before the season begins in October.
Both Wagga Softball Association and Softball Albury Wodonga ran three-team A grade competitions in 2022-23.
Wagga Softball Association president Prue Adams said clubs are excited at the prospect of building the competition.
"We want to see our sport survive, we want to see that growth, we want to see some development in the players," Adams said.
"We want to give them an opportunity to really get some good softball going and not become tired, three team competitions can get a little bit mundane."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Albury Comets president Brett Scammell said the team is excited to test themselves in a new league.
Comets have won the past five Softball Albury Wodonga A grade premierships, and Scammell said the side is keen to experience a new competition.
"They're looking to be involved in something that's a little bit new for them and hopefully Wagga as well," Scammell said.
"The girls are super keen to try this, and if it works, it works, and if it doesn't we'll go back to square one."
Adams said clubs are looking forward to welcoming a new competitor to shake up the competition.
All involved are hopeful the partnership may help bolster softball in the region.
"We're always looking to get as many people and as many people involved in it to help grow the sport," Scammell said.
"There's a lot that happens year to year, but we're wanting to see some growth and hopefully this is a catalyst for that."
A draft fixture has teams playing 11 home games and four away games, with both Albury and Wagga based teams set to travel to play.
Adams said the Association would like the premier grade to continue to expand, and would welcome teams from across the Riverina.
"If we can find more teams, or the Albury Wodonga clubs are interested, we'd be open, but at the moment we're planning for a four team grade," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.