Hundreds have gathered to remember the life of Wagga identity Kerry Geale after his recent passing.
Family, friends and former colleagues filled the pews of St John's Anglican Church on Wednesday to mark Mr Geale's life after he lost his 14-year battle with prostate cancer last week.
Reflecting on her dad, Kirsty recalled how he was "so many things to so many people."
"Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather - or as my girls would say, 'grandpapa - a brother, trusted friend and an invaluable instigator of change in the Wagga community," she said.
"Dad always just wanted to make things better."
Born to parents Jim and Lena in Wagga in 1949, Mr Geale was the last of identical triplets to arrive alongside brothers Barry and Wayne.
"That was a surprise for Nan and Pop as they were only expecting twins," she said.
During his primary school years the family moved to Goulburn, and when he was 15 he shifted to Canberra to begin his apprenticeship in horticulture.
While in Canberra, he met his future wife Robyn through his involvement in the Scouts.
The couple married on July 14, 1973 and moved to Tasmania where they lived for a number of years.
The family moved back to Wagga about 1983 and Kerry took up work at Wagga City Council, and soon was overseeing management of the city's parks, and gardens and recreational facilities.
Kirsty reflected when the kids were growing up it was "not unusual" to turn on the television and said a quick trip into town always turned into a long one as there were "always many people who would stop to chat with Dad."
On returning to Wagga, their first home was the old house which is now the restaurant at the Botanical Gardens.
Kirsty said one of her dad's proudest moments was watching his children marry.
She said he was also a "very proud" grandad and was often found watching grandchildren play footy.
"You were one in one million Pa and we will miss you always," Kirsty said.
The grandchildren also gave tribute recalling their grandfather with his "loving smile" and his "wisdom".
They also spoke of how he made the effort to watch them play sport.
Friend of 40 years Peter Dale recalled how when Kerry moved back to Wagga, he was an alderman at the Wagga City Council.
Mr Dale recalled travelling with Mr Geale to visit Wagga's sister city Kunming in 1989, where work was underway to build a playground as a gift to the Chinese people.
Fast forward to 2004, he reflected fondly on his time working as a fellow councillor with Mr Geale.
"During this time we worked together as councillors in areas of mutual interest... and a strong friendship developed," he said.
"Kerry will be sadly missed by us all."
Former member for Riverina Kay Hull also paid tribute to the community stalwart, who was named citizen of the year in 2017.
Mrs Hull reflected on his many achievements in his time with council and noted Mr Geale "set about making a difference in delivering world class sport and recreation, parks, gardens and amenities here in Wagga for us all to enjoy."
She also recalled how Mr Geale gave "knowledgeable advice" to Riverina gardeners on ABC radio every Saturday morning for over 20 years.
Mrs Hull said among the many projects Mr Geale undertook were the Wagga Beach redevelopment, the Lake Albert walking track, designing and installing the Victory Memorial Gardens and installing plane trees up Baylis Street.
"We celebrate your giving life Kerry and we celebrate it with the dignity and respect that you so deserve," she said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
