A missing Wagga teenager has been found safe and well almost two weeks since he was last seen in the suburbs.
The 14-year-old boy was last seen on Wednesday, May 26, at Cox Avenue in the afternoon and was reported missing when he did not return home.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the teenager was found safe and well on Tuesday night, June 6.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance, the spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police are calling on for help to locate a Wagga teenager last seen in Forest Hill on Friday, May 26.
The 14-year-old was last seen at Cox Avenue, at about 5.30pm.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.