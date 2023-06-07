The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Wagga teenager last seen in Forest Hill found safe and well

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:00am
A missing Wagga teenager has been found safe and well. File picture
A missing Wagga teenager has been found safe and well almost two weeks since he was last seen in the suburbs.

