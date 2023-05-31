Police are calling on for help to locate a Wagga teenager last seen in Forest Hill on Friday, May 26.
Tylor Wilson, aged 14, was last seen at Cox Avenue, at about 5.30pm.
When he did not return home, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for Tylor's welfare due to his age.
Tylor is described as Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, medium build with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black pants, black jumper, black shoes, black hat, and black backpack.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
