Wagga teenager Tylor Wilson was last seen in Forest Hill

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 2:04pm
Tylor Wilson, aged 14, was last seenat Cox Avenue, Forest Hill. Picture by NSW Police
Police are calling on for help to locate a Wagga teenager last seen in Forest Hill on Friday, May 26.

