The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

House of the week: 6 Hale Street, North Wagga

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
June 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the market since Friday May 26, there has been a strong amount of interest already in inspecting the hobby-farm block. Picture supplied.
On the market since Friday May 26, there has been a strong amount of interest already in inspecting the hobby-farm block. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.