BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
'Clarendon' is a truly special opportunity to secure 22.4 acres of hobby-farming potential just five minutes from Wagga's CBD.
Selling agent Adam Humbert said not only was the suburb of North Wagga traditionally tightly-held, but to have a block of land this size come up for sale so close to the town was "incredibly unique".
"An opportunity like this is rarely offered so close to town," Mr Humbert said.
On the market since Friday May 26, there has been a strong amount of interest already in inspecting the hobby-farm block.
"I think it'd be ideal for a farmer whose recently sold their land looking to downsize," Mr Humbert said.
The main residence is double-brick, featuring four bedrooms with ensuite to the master, multiple living spaces, a grand main living area with racked ceilings overlooked by a large, renovated kitchen which features all modern appliances. A large second bathroom is next to the oversized laundry.
Outside is an entertainment area accessible from the main living area, overlooking an inground pool and tennis court. The grounds have established trees and manicured lawns, with undercover parking for three vehicles.
There is also an additional one-bedroom cottage, with electric cooking, one bathroom, reverse-cycle heating, cooling and its own street access. It has a long-term reliable tenant who maintains the garden surrounds with a productive vegetable garden and chickens, and is keen to stay on.
There's both town and bore water supplies, a separate septic and is separately metered for electricity use.
"Another feature which sets the house apart from others in North Wagga is that it's flood-proof," Mr Humbert said.
Both properties, yards and shed infrastructure have never flooded and are on raised land.
Clarendon is fenced to three paddocks; the main paddock is 18-acres of productive perennial pasture with a large cement trough for stock water.
The owners have grazed both cattle and sheep during their tenure, but the land would also suit cropping. Working improvements include a set of steel sheep and cattle yards, hayshed and machinery shed.
There is a licensed stock and domestic bore with an electric pump that supplies high-quality Wagga Wagga aquifer water to the three stock troughs and garden watering system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.