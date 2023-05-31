Nearly half a million people each year suffer workplace injuries, the most common being related to the hand and wrist and experts are calling for more awareness about what can be done to get people back to full hand health.
In 2021-2022, 497,300 people had a work-related injury or illness and Safe Work Australia statistics show that the wrist and hand were the most common at 38 per cent of all work-related hospitalisations across Australia.
Qualified physiotherapist Ashley Pattison is an accredited hand therapist and she sees patients daily whose quality of life is severely impacted by their hand injuries.
"The hand is really complex has plenty of bones and joints in there and lots of ligaments and muscles and tendons to injure. They need to work together really well to give people their full function and capacity, at work and at home," she said
"You don't realise how much you need your hands until you've lost the ability to use it."
There are 27 bones in the hand, compared to just three in the leg, and even the smallest injuries can severely impact a person's quality of life, Mrs Pattison.
Tooma beef farmer James Crain suffered a horrific farm accident when a bull kicked a gate shut, crushing his arm.
His right arm was completely broken in several places while his hand was damaged from the impact of the blow resulting in loss of function and nerve damage.
Within 24 hours Mr Crain had undergone surgery at Wagga Base Hospital, but the real healing had only begun.
Advised not to lift anything heavy for six weeks post-op, he assumed he'd be back to full fitness within weeks.
"I suppose that I pretty much thought that once I got to six to eight weeks, I'd be pretty right, I'd go back to normality, but it wasn't the case," he said.
"Technically, I was allowed to, but we just didn't have the ability there or the strength, the strength has taken a lot to build up.
"That was a bit of a down time."
Mr Crain, 46, is back to using his right hand 90 per cent of the time, he estimates, but it took six months of intense work with Mrs Pattison to get him there.
In the wake of his injury he couldn't make a fist, drive or follow his usual routines on the farm, but in recent weeks he was able to catch and inject over 230 cattle in a one day.
"It's so nice to be able to see somebody from early stages of an injury all the way through their rehab and help them achieve their goals is quite satisfying," Mrs Pattison said.
Monday marks the first day of Hand Therapy Awareness Week, and Mrs Pattison wants people to be aware that life can be approved with hand therapies. And as one of only two accredited therapists in the Riverina, she said this style of rehab can be overlooked in regional areas.
"Not many regional areas have access to such specialised services for treating the upper limb. And therefore people don't always know that we exist," she said.
"If you're in the Riverina, and you've got an injured hand or just pain in your hand or your arm, we can definitely help. It doesn't have to be a high trauma injury."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
