Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look set to make three changes ahead of their trip to Leeton on Saturday to face the Crows.
The Goannas are looking to return to the winners list against Leeton-Whitton and MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe admitted they would most likely welcome back brothers Sam and Jono Male and Ryan Turnbull for the clash against the Crows.
"It's exciting that we are getting Ryan Turnbull and Sam and Jono Male back which is great," Rowe said.
"But we will have Harry Collins, Ethan Schiller and Jack Warden go out of the side with thankfully only short term injuries.
"Jack's concussion will mean that he needs to take the week off and Ethan has had a knee complaint for the last couple of weeks that really flared up halfway through the game on the weekend.
"Harry Collins I respect his toughness and his resilience, but he has been holding on for dear life the last couple of games with a range of complaints and this occasion it was his calf."
"We definitely need to get those guys back to 100 per cent and the Kings Birthday weekend following this one, we've really got to make the most of that and get these blokes back."
After a strong start to the season, the Goannas have been far from their best the last couple of weeks and have suffered back-to-back defeats at home against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park.
After consecutive disappointing performances, Rowe felt that they needed to do a bit of self-reflection and work on where they have lacked the past fortnight.
"I don't think you can probably double down two weeks in a row purely asking for a response," he said.
"I think you have got to take a slightly different tact and it does mean that the preparation during the week is a bit tricky.
"But in saying all of that and as disappointed as we are with the last two weeks, it's certainly natural within our group and our coaching staff by mid to late week that you are already feeling optimistic and excited about the weekend.
"We will still turn up this weekend against Leeton expecting to play really good footy despite the fact that we are not denying that there are some areas where we really need to see a spike in improvement in."
After narrowly going down to the Lions, the Goannas were dominated by a hungrier Bulldogs side on Saturday eventually going down by 44 points.
While admitting they came up against an outstanding Bulldogs outfit, Rowe declared there was a fair bit of work his side needed to do.
"I do want to initially say that Turvey were exceptional," he said.
"I don't want to live in the past too much, but sometimes it is relevant.
"We were obviously very disappointed to exit the season the way that we did last year but we really felt the version that we got of Turvey that day was quite exceptional.
"But we want to be exceptional and it's not that we feel that every time we come up against a good team functioning with all cylinders that we should lose a game of footy, that's not the case at all.
"But sometimes you do go wow and that particular unit did put on a great performance that day and I felt they served up very similar (on Saturday).
"They played with an intensity that will carry them a long way and they really made us pay for our mistakes and some of the mistakes were only minute.
"Our P1 in regards to where we need to improve at the moment is our work off the ball as for the second week in a row we got outworked.
"But Turvey were on another level again when it comes to working off the footy, surging in numbers and running hard from behind.
"There are not too many blokes on the field for them at the moment that are standing still, they are hunting whether that be defensively, offensively or from a positional perspective."
