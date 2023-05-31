The Daily Advertiser
MCUE will welcome back trio Jono Male, Sam Male and Ryan Turnbull

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 7:50pm
Sam Male is one of three inclusions for the Goannas trip to Leeton on Saturday to face the Crows. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look set to make three changes ahead of their trip to Leeton on Saturday to face the Crows.

