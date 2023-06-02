BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Nestled amidst beautifully established, cottage gardens, this double-brick bungalow exudes a timeless charm with a touch of modern elegance. Offering a relaxed village lifestyle, tasteful refurbishments and a welcoming atmosphere, this home is ready to embark on its next chapter.
Step inside to discover three bedrooms with built-in robes, providing lots of storage space. The separate formal lounge has a wood fire creating a cosy and intimate ambiance. High ceilings and polished floorboards throughout enhance the classic vibe.
The heart of the home lies in its open plan, modern kitchen, seamlessly blending with the dining area and family living space where you can effortlessly entertain guests while preparing culinary delights. The kitchen boasts contemporary features and stylish finishes.
During summer, enjoy the cool comfort of ducted cooling, while in the colder months, the wood heating system ensures a snug atmosphere. The thoughtfully-designed layout includes lock-up car spaces and rear lane access.
A delightful wrap-around veranda provides the perfect viewing platform for the lush gardens.
Located just 500 meters of the shopping centre and medical facilities, embrace the best of both worlds: relish the serenity and charm of village life while still having easy access to essential amenities.
