Wagga Swans have maintained their unbeaten start to the under 15's season after defeating a competitive Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes outfit by 42-points.
The Swans improved their record to 6-0 after kicking nine goals to one after halftime to run out victors 12.7 (79) to 5.7 (37) and sees them cement their spot on top of the ladder.
Swans under 15's coach Daniel Withers has been pleased with how his side has started the season and noted how well they are playing for one another.
"Our season has been pretty good so far," Withers said.
"The boys are enjoying their football and they are working well as a team.
"Mangoplah are a fairly strong side and we were definitely missing some players on the weekend, but our boys were able to stand up and get over the top of Mango."
The win is made all the more remarkable given the Swans were without talented quartet Riley Bradshaw, Judd Withers, Ashton Campbell and Cameron Morphett who all competed at the NSW All Schools Carnival in Albury.
Withers wasn't in attendance on Sunday but said that he was really impressed with how the boys managed to fight their way back into the contest after a slow start to the game.
"The boys have been digging deep," he said.
"They are a good bunch of young fellas and they are not worried about the results, they are about being there for each other which is what's really good that whole team going forward and the rest of the club is really starting to take notice of them.
"We haven't lost too many over the years and they have been the same group from Auskick to where they are now in the 15's.
"Most of the guys that were there on Sunday stood up and we told them Thursday night at training that this is their time to shine.
"They always give me 100 per cent each week, but the assistant coach told me on Sunday afternoon they all gave 130 per cent and really ripped in and played some good team football."
The Goannas were victorious in the under 13's clash with some very accurate goal-kicking leading them to a 13.3 (81) to 9.2 (56) win while they also took the victory in the under 11's 11.5 (71) to 4.4 (28).
In the other games from the under 15's competition, Coolamon defeated East Wagga-Kooringal while Turvey Park Red took the win over North Wagga.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong were also too strong for Wagga Tigers in their clash with Brock Harris kicking three goals in the Lions win.
It was an even battle on the court with the Goannas taking the victory in the under 15's (35-32), under 14's (35-5) and under 13's (26-7) while the Swans were victorious in the under 12's (27-15) and under 11's (15-9).
