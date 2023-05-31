The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Swans remain unbeaten in the under 15's competition after six rounds

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:20am, first published May 31 2023 - 9:05pm
Wagga Swans' Blake Guy and MCUE's Jett Dewson compete for the ball during their under 13's clash at Anderson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Swans have maintained their unbeaten start to the under 15's season after defeating a competitive Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes outfit by 42-points.

