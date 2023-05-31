They didn't secure a win over Wagga Kangaroos Blue on the weekend, but Tumbarumba's under 14 league tag side knows what they need to work on.
With a mixed start to their 2023 season, Tumbarumba currently sit second on the Southern Pool ladder with three wins and two losses.
Team manager Selina Moy said the team is enjoying their season so far but were disappointed with their loss this weekend.
"They're feeling really good, they were a little downhearted, a few too many mistakes they've got to work on but they've had a good chat with coach Matt (Moy) about some different tactics," Moy said.
"Overall, it's a really good group."
With age groups jumping up every two years, Moy said this group plays together every other year.
The older girls have done a good job at helping their younger teammates as they get used to the step up in play.
Moy said some of their youngest players have just recently turned 12, while others will age in under 16s next year.
"In normal league you just go 10, 11, 12, 13 14, but in league tag they're gone two two years up every time," Moy said.
"But they're improving all the time and they're enjoying it, it's a lot better than in previous years and we've tried to take into consideration that two year jump, the older ones are helping the younger ones with a lot of stuff too, which is great."
With good numbers in this age group, Moy said participation in rugby league ebbs and flows within the Tumbarumba region.
Just two under 16s were registered last season, with the entire under 14s side playing up to help those players get a run.
Though not required this year, there's more good news for league tag players in the area with the club reentering the Murray Premiership this year.
The senior team are also second on their ladder currently, and provide a clear pathway for junior tag players into senior football.
Moy said the dedication from players and parents to get to games is second to none.
Requiring travel most weeks, Moy said players always show up ready and excited to play.
They're back on the road this weekend to play Gundagai-Adelong Tigers at Anzac Park.
With a string of four home games to begin their season, the team will be on the road now until round 10 when they'll welcome Gundagai-Adelong to Tumbarumba Showground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
