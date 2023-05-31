For Wagga 2023 Debutante and current CSU student Hannah Rumbachs it is never too late to chase your lifelong dreams and there is no such thing as an opportunity missed.
When Miss Rumbachs heard that the Wagga Debutante Ball was making a return for the first time since COVID-19 saw the historical event wiped from calendars for four years, her heart filled with joy.
Having always known she wanted to do her deb one day, Miss Rumbachs quite literally leapt at the opportunity when it arose.
"It's been something I've wanted to do ever since I was little, I wanted to do it in 2019 but due to COVID-19 it got cancelled," she said.
Miss Rumbachs had been preparing to do her debutante in 2019 and had been practising right up until about a month before it was scheduled to go ahead due to it being cancelled because of COVID-19.
"It was devastating," she said.
"As soon as I heard that this one was available I jumped in straight away and it's been such a fun experience.
"I'm so excited.
"My grandma has done it, my mum has done it, and I think it's just a special thing and to do it with one of my greatest friends, Cooper, is amazing."
Miss Rumbachs will be doing the deb on Friday night with good friend, Wagga apprentice Cooper Clark.
The pair's last practice night was on Tuesday, with their outfits all ready to go.
While the men's suits are already picked out, for Miss Rumbachs, the hunt for the perfect white dress proved challenging.
"It was a bit tricky, actually, trying to find something so that we don't double up," she said.
Year 12 Kildare Catholic College students Rohan Cummins, a ballroom dancer, and good friend Eamon Kurta will also be doing the Wagga Debutante Ball together on Friday.
Similarly, Miss Cummins and Mr Kurta wanted to make the most of a rare opportunity.
"I'm a ballroom dancer, I've been dancing for 11 years. I'm excited. There's not really any opportunities to do something like this all that often," Miss Cummins said.
"Everyone in my family has done their deb so it was something I wanted to do and then I also wanted to do it for the social aspect of it as well."
For Mr Kurta, ballroom dancing is a new experience altogether.
"It's a lot different for me but it's fun, I'm enjoying it," he said.
The pair first met in grade seven and wanted to share the special experience together.
For Wagga siblings Taylor Smyth, a year 11 Mater Dei Catholic College student, and brother Thomas Smyth, a year 9 Kooringal High School student, it is an experience they wanted to share together - in true family tradition.
"My older brother and sister decided to do deb together and I took inspiration from that and decided to do the same," Miss Smyth said.
"It's a milestone that should be achieved and celebrated."
The pair's mum, Rebecca Smyth, said seeing her children practice for the deb has been a beautiful experience.
"It's so nice to watch them do the dances and have a different experience together as well. It's really nice. It's about coming into young adulthood," she said.
The 2023 Wagga Debutante Ball will be held on Friday evening.
