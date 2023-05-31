The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

ON THE PACE: Micallef brings up milestone across two meetings on same day

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Micallef drove his 250th winner at Parkes on Friday after also winning at West Wyalong on the same day.
Blake Micallef drove his 250th winner at Parkes on Friday after also winning at West Wyalong on the same day.

Wins across two meetings on Friday saw Blake Micallef bring up his 250th win and out-drive his claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.