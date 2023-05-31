ON THE PACE: Micallef brings up milestone across two meetings on same day

Wins across two meetings on Friday saw Blake Micallef bring up his 250th win and out-drive his claim.
After winning with Kickatinalongpony for Liam Armstrong at West Wyalong, Micallef then headed to Parkes to bring up the big win with Mister Haywood.
Micallef was pleased to bring up the milestone.
Especially in the unique circumstances.
"The only reason we did the double up as I knew I'd get that drive (on Mister Haywood), the horse has been going good," Micallef said.
"Where there are drives I will travel."
The 24-year-old will no longer be able to claim.
However it was always going to be his last season as a concession driver.
"It has also been a goal to out-drive the claim and it probably worked out good as this year is my last year age wise," Micallef said.
"To out-drive it was good."
****
THERE will be plenty of Riverina interests at Menangle on Saturday.
Most Triumphant has drawn three for David Kennedy in the 3YO NSW Bred Final and five with A Real Gentleman while in the two-year-old final Gotta Lockheed has drawn eight for Brett Woodhouse while Edward Jay (Todd Day) and the unbeaten Ask The Eight Ball (Grant Coelli) will start from the two outside barriers.
Kennedy has come up with barrier one with Cinos Legacy has drawn one in the Waratah Series Final, Petes Art Folly five for Michael Prest and Ulaanbaatar seven for David Micallef. Darrell Hillier needs a scratching for Guy Looks Good to gain a start from barrier one.
Kennedy also has Has The Courage engaged in the opening race with the Riverina owned B K Swy and Fairy Tinkabell in the mares race to finish the program.
****
ECHUCA proved to be a happy hunting ground for Riverina connections.
Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones combined for a winning double.
Both Island Bouhinia and Dun Me Up Francy were both able to secure their Vicbred bonus after a number of placings.
Michael Boots also had success as an owner including Swift Watch going to win by 30 metres on debut.
He also won with Love Lou Longtime. Both are trained by Lisa Bartley.
****
MICHAEL Hardy won his first race since coming back from a disqualification.
The Young trainer-driver was successful with Shes Got A Reason at West Wyalong on Friday.
It was his first win since February 2014 after returning to the sport this season.
****
CAMERON Hart brought up his 100th win of the season at Menangle on Saturday.
NSW's leading reinsman brought up triple figures with Tin Tin Jo.
He is currently on 99 wins in the state, 33 clear of his closest rival.
Jackson Painting is fifth in the premiership with 53 wins.
****
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first starts at 12.47pm.
Wagga also races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
