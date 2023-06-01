The Daily Advertiser
Improvement shines for Wagga men in game against MCUE

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Wagga Netball Association's inaugural men's netball side after their trial match against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' A grade team. Picture supplied
Just a fortnight out from the Netball NSW Senior State Titles the Wagga Netball Association inaugural men's side is ready to take the court.

