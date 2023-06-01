Just a fortnight out from the Netball NSW Senior State Titles the Wagga Netball Association inaugural men's side is ready to take the court.
Playing in a trial game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes A grade on Tuesday night, the side that nearly didn't happen has taken leaps and bounds in their preparations.
Ben Sharp knew if he wanted to see more of his netball-loving wife Jacqui he'd need to get involved in her sport.
Joining a mixed indoor competition he grew to love the game and was ecstatic to step into the outdoor game.
"The opportunity came up to go play outdoor men's representative netball so I jumped on board and realised very quickly how different it is to indoor netball," Ben said.
"It's so much better, I love playing outdoor a lot more than indoor now."
A key person in the development of the team was Ben's wife, Jacqui Sharp, who could see he had a lot of raw talent.
Jacqui knew men's netball had been increasing in popularity in metropolitan areas and wanted to provide men in the region with the opportunity to play too.
Ben was quick to take up the opportunity, but is humble in his talents.
"I'm like a puppy chasing a ball, I just love running after it and jumping," Ben said.
"I saw it as an avenue to progress men's netball in the Riverina, we didn't have a team, when we had a trial game against the Wagga under 17s, a young fella from Wodonga came over with his mum for a chat after and were saying they didn't even know there was a men's team.
"I'm just hoping it builds men's netball in the Riverina."
While most of the players in the team have some experience in mixed netball, this is the first time most have played with standard rules and positions.
"It's a real eye opener when you play against women who have been playing since they could walk," Ben said.
"The difference in their knowledge of the game, we're still learning the rules while we're playing the games."
Jacqui has been blown away by some of the natural talents in the team and how well they've picked up the game.
"The more I see them play, the more I see them gel together and learn and be able to implement things that I talk to them about," she said.
"They've come so far in such a short amount of time and I'm just really excited to see how they go at State."
Reflecting on how far they've come in such a short time, Jacqui said they would have been smashed by MCUE, rather than being able to hold their own.
"They've come so far, their partnerships on court and their ability to transition from defence to attack has just increased 1000 per cent," she said.
"That's just through playing, we've barely had any training sessions for strategy or skill, we've really just played a lot of games and talked about a lot of things.
"It's a really big skill to listen to someone saying something and put that into action without actually practising."
Netball NSW Senior State Titles run June 10 to 12 at Maitland District Netball Association.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
