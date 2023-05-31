The Daily Advertiser
Lane closed on Hume Highway, Gundagai after cars collide

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 10:00am
Two cars have collided on the Hume Highway at Gundagai. Picture by Live Traffic NSW
A northbound lane on the Hume Highway has been closed after two cars collided on Wednesday morning in the Riverina.

A northbound lane on the Hume Highway has been closed after two cars collided on Wednesday morning in the Riverina.

