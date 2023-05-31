A northbound lane on the Hume Highway has been closed after two cars collided on Wednesday morning in the Riverina.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, at Gundagai, just after the Punch Street intersection, at about 9.50am on Wednesday following reports of a crash involving two cars.
One northbound lane, the shoulder, remains closed as emergency services are on the scene and continue working on clearing the wreck from the road, according to the NSW Transport Management Centre.
The NSW Transport Management Centre is advising all motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution when travelling in the area.
To keep up to date with all the latest information regarding road closures due to crashes across the Riverina visit; https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/159863.
