Milvale residents have been left without a waste facility after asbestos was found at the local tip.
Hilltops Council has advised residents to take their waste to the nearest facility, 25 minutes away in Young.
In a statement, they said the decision was made after an inspection on Saturday.
"Remnants of asbestos containing material, which had been burnt, were discovered in and around the site. Council has made the decision to temporarily close the facility for the safety of residents and staff," the council said.
"Hilltops Council will follow the directions of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, SafeWork NSW and a licensed assessor for the remediation of the site.
"Council staff are working on providing a temporary waste transfer station with 3 cubic metre skip bins. Until then residents have been asked to take their waste to the Victoria Street facility in Young."
Council said the facility would be closed until further notice.
Milvale resident Stuart Pardy said it was going to be a huge inconvenience for all users of the tip.
"The email I received from the council about the tip closure advised us to take our rubbish to the Victoria Street tip," he said.
"I haven't received any information from council about whether they're going to be charging us to dispose of our rubbish at Victoria Street - we already pay a tipping fee for our tip, which we can't use now."
Mr Pardy said the 80km round trip to Young would cost him around $21 in fuel.
With the Milvale tip slated to become a waste transfer station in the near future, it is unclear whether it will open again as a landfill.
Hilltops Council did not respond to questions about whether Milvale residents would be charged to use the Victoria Street facility, or whether it would reopen as a landfill.
NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) said they had issued a cleanup notice to Hilltops Council on May 5 - nearly four weeks before locals were told.
"A clean-up notice was issued to Hilltops Council ... in regard to Milvale landfill and other sites," a spokesperson said.
"Hilltops Council is best placed to provide information about the clean-up of the facility including proposed timelines.
"The clean-up notice requires Council to engage an expert and prepare a remediation plan."
Information asbestos waste management can be found at the Environment Protection Authority webpage.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
