The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Millvale waste management facility indefinitely closed

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hilltops Council has 'temporarily' closed the Milvale waste management facility due to asbestos contamination. Picture supplied
Hilltops Council has 'temporarily' closed the Milvale waste management facility due to asbestos contamination. Picture supplied

Milvale residents have been left without a waste facility after asbestos was found at the local tip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.