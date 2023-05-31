The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga residents fury over mobile speed camera car parking prompts council fine

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The speed camera parked illegally on the Lake Albert Road footpath. Picture supplied by Mark Murray
The speed camera parked illegally on the Lake Albert Road footpath. Picture supplied by Mark Murray

A mobile speed camera operator has been fined for blocking a footpath on one of Wagga's busiest roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.