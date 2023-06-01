Letters: Salute to two proud Wiradjuri women

Wagga Wagga City Council is congratulated for continuing the yearly placement of bronze pavement markers down the length of Baylis Street.
The latest plaques recognise the achievements of two remarkable local Wiradjuri women - Aunty Isobel Reid and Aunty Kath Withers.
The Daily Advertiser (May 25) is also to be commended on its reporting and photos.
Perhaps we citizens could be inspired like they towards the rescue and then development of others within our community.
Before settlement, 100 per cent of Victoria was covered in forest. Now only 10 per cent of the forest remains.
It is therefore immensely pleasing that the Victorian government will be banning the logging of native forests as from December.
I understand that Western Australia has similar plans regarding banning the logging of native forests, which is also great news.
Substantial support packages will be available for those involved in the native forest logging industry.
It is unfortunate that no other Australian states have, to date, followed the examples set by Victoria and Western Australia.
If the area left in Victoria, still covered by forest, is indicative of how serious the logging of native forests really is, surely banning logging of native forests should cover the entire country, and the sooner the better.
How many costs blowouts can our nation afford? In various areas we are exceeding estimated expenditure.
In areas like aged care and disability I believe it can be justified, but in others, such as water management, it is heading towards a massive and unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars.
This could especially occur with the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, with Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek insisting it be completed "in full and on time", despite this being virtually impossible following three years of disruption through COVID-19 and floods. This involves recovering massive volumes of water, despite the strong and growing view from scientists that it is not actually needed for the environment.
Which brings me back to the original question about cost blowouts.
Originally, total implementation of the basin plan was estimated at $13 billion, much of which has been spent.
If Ms Plibersek gets her way and proceeds with water buybacks to achieve outdated targets, water market experts have estimated the cost at $20 billion.
Surely we will not go down this ridiculous path, just so the Albanese government can appease environmental lobbyists.
