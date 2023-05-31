Letters: For safety's sake, Marshalls Creek Bridge must be upgraded

The recent decision to suspend the Marshalls Creek bridge upgrade is frightening.
As someone who works close to the existing bridge, I have witnessed several accidents and hundreds of near misses over the years.
The situation has become much worse since council approved a service station and a bottle recycling business within 100m of the bridge.
You regularly see both lanes of the highway blocked by cars queuing to turn left into the recycling and another trying to turn right into the servo.
There will be a major accident.
It is not a question of if, just when. It needs upgrading now.
I value the stimulating essays that Stan Grant has written, his insight into world events in numerous ABC TV programs, and his skill in moderating debate on Q&A.
I will miss his presence; hopefully he will return after he heals from his appalling treatment by some faceless people.
Mr Grant's "crime" is that he presents confronting ideas.
He bases his arguments on facts; I agree with some of them and disagree with others.
However, to argue against him I must also check the facts and then my response to them.
This can be difficult because it causes me to think.
Regrettably, deep thinking can be difficult, sometimes painful, if it causes us to question our deeply held beliefs.
Rather than answer a disputed opinion with a reasoned counter argument, some people attack the person, not the disputed idea.
For a minority of people for whom deep thought is anathema, it is simpler to hurl abuse and threats at the person with a different point-of-view.
When that person has a different skin colour, this abuse becomes vile and particularly hurtful, the more so when it is extended to that person's family.
I am thankful to have lived in Wiradjuri country for almost 50 years and proud that Mr Grant calls this country home.
Although I have empathy and compassion for the plight of homeless persons, surely Wagga City Council has an obligation to prevent the improper pitching of tents and shelters by homeless persons in the community?
For some months now, several tents have been pitched on both sides of the river pathway near the information community centre on Tarcutta Street.
If nothing is done to prevent this, are we not sending a message that it is an acceptable practice? Not only is it unsightly, surrounded by litter, shop trolleys and baggage, but there is also evidence of the lighting of fires.
I propose and urge the council to set aside an area where homeless persons may pitch tents and where proper sanitary facilities are available, with the expectation that the area is kept clean and neat.
