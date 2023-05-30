PINT-sized mare Mouse Almighty will head to Warwick Farm on Wednesday as trainer George Dimitripoulos continues to search for the right race.
Mouse Almighty was scratched from the listed Bel Esprit Stakes (1000m) at Sandown last Saturday in favour of the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1000m) at Warwick Farm.
Dimitropoulos has been searching for a wet track option for Mouse Almighty, whose seven of eight career wins have come on soft or heavy tracks.
"My thought was for her to compete (at Sandown) she needed a wet track," Dimitropoulos said.
"Looking at the radar, that's why I nominated and accepted, they were forecasting quite a bit of rain. It never came.
"So we're going to Warwick Farm only because I need to tick her over until we get the right weather for her and put the money on."
Mouse Almighty has drawn barrier six at Warwick Farm and could still come in a couple after the scratchings of emergencies. Molly Bourke regains the ride and her claim drops the mare under the minimum to 53 kilograms.
Mouse Almighty is a $71 chance with Bet365 and Dimitropoulos can understand why.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"She'll be there fighting but I don't think she can win that one unless she gets a wet track but at the same token, I won't put anything past her because she's in a good spot at the moment," he said.
"She's pretty one dimensional. She needs 1000 metres, wet track."
Mouse Almighty was a winner at Moonee Valley on a Friday night last preparation. Dimitropoulos is confident she has another good win in her.
"She's got a good race in her," he said.
"That's what I've been looking for and that's why I never went to Melbourne because it's a long trip, you're going to waste a run. Warwick Farm is a little bit closer so I'll take her there and get ready for the next one.
"But she has got a good race in her."
Most of Mouse Almighty's wins have come when she is leading or up on the speed. Dimitropoulos expects her to resume that role at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
"The instructions have been in that nature every time I've put a jockey on," he said.
"That's why I keep putting Molly on because Molly will give her her head and let her go up front. That's where she does he best work when she's fighting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.