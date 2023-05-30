Labor's kite-flying could end the Albanese honeymoon

The Daily Advertiser's editorial a week ago was headed "Will Labor's honeymoon ever end?" I would suggest that the honeymoon could be over very soon. Scott Morrison was enjoying similar support at about the same period in his prime ministership.
Anthony Albanese may be riding high in the polls, but he is rolling out time-bombs. The Voice is a smoke screen that keeps energy prices off the front pages. He has set up a contractor battle with tradies. Rents are soaring but his policies will make the situation worse.
A time-bomb of a different kind is the ACT Labor-Greens government takeover of Canberra's Calvary Hospital. This is socialism in action, flying a kite to see which way the political wind is blowing.
Is this simply religious discrimination? Could a generalised sidelining of Christian services be the long-term objective of the Albanese government? Or is it Labor toying with nationalisation of private health services Australia-wide?
Labor's socialist policies could then likely flow to private schools. The Victorian government is the kite-flyer for school taxes. Private schools in Victoria will now pay payroll tax on staff salaries, meaning a fee-rise for some Victorian parents of $1000 a year. Someone will point out that Victorian Labor is hitting only the top schools. Isn't that the usual insidious way that unpopular policies are introduced? "Bracket creep" will soon overwhelm working class schools as well.
So, Albanese needs to come clean. Is it Labor's long-term plan to take control of all private hospitals and schools?
The speed with which the Canberra Calvary compulsory acquisition is being implemented gives a guide. There was a vague offer of $77 million in 2010. Then more rumbling a year ago. The ACT government's final decision was only announced this month, but the acquisition will be complete by July. The ACT government says it needs the land to build a new hospital. Once built, the existing Calvary Hospital will be demolished. Any ordinary person would ask why the ACT government doesn't simply build on a new greenfield site, if a new public hospital is what this is really about.
Are abortion services behind this move? The Catholic Weekly reported in April: "An inquiry into Canberra abortion services has recommended the ACT government crack down on Calvary Public Hospital's refusal to provide 'full reproductive health services in accordance with human rights."
Father Tony Percy (former vicar general of the Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn) said: "In 2022, the ACT government conducted an inquiry into the availability of abortion in the ACT ... the report notes that neither TCH (The Canberra Hospital) or Calvary Hospital perform abortions (except in exceptional circumstances). Abortions are day procedures, carried out by other medical providers in the ACT."
Or euthanasia? Calvary offers extensive palliative care. "Clare Holland House is one of the most revered institutions in the ACT. It provides superb palliative care under the umbrella of Calvary Hospital," Father Percy says. The ACT government promotes voluntary-assisted dying as a solution to end of life issues.
I am not a Catholic, but have appreciated the care offered in Wagga's Calvary Hospital on several occasions. Having private hospital facilities is an important part of freedom of choice in health care.
But back to Albanese's honeymoon. Remember Morrison's "miracle" win over Bill Shorten? Things were going so well that Morrison decided to take his family to Hawaii for a secret holiday. Disastrous bushfires broke out. Albanese was on the ground while Morrison, belatedly returning, uttered the unfortunate phrase about not holding a hose. The slide was on.
Morrison overpromised on COVID vaccinations, and formed the disastrous National Cabinet which left policy-making in the hands of the likes of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. He stumbled addressing sexual conduct allegations, including an apology to Brittany Higgins before legal proceedings were complete, which offended supporters and wasn't enough for detractors.
Morrison's term left Australia in recoverable economic shape, but the contrived scandals and hiccups made the election result more or less a foregone conclusion.
Voters watching the ACT and Victorian governments might begin to wonder whether they are seeing the blueprint for Albanese Labor. And last week, DA columnist and noted Green Ray Goodlass floated the re-nationalisation of Qantas. Another Labor-Greens kite?
