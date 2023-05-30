Labor's kite-flying could end the Albanese honeymoon

The speed with which the Canberra Calvary compulsory acquisition is being implemented gives a guide. There was a vague offer of $77 million in 2010. Then more rumbling a year ago. The ACT government's final decision was only announced this month, but the acquisition will be complete by July. The ACT government says it needs the land to build a new hospital. Once built, the existing Calvary Hospital will be demolished. Any ordinary person would ask why the ACT government doesn't simply build on a new greenfield site, if a new public hospital is what this is really about.