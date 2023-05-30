With just two teams they haven't beaten this season, Wagga City Wanderers assistant coach Liam Dedini believes the side should be pushing to sit at the top of the Capital Premier League first grade ladder.
Wanderers currently sit second on the CPL ladder, one point behind Yoogali and a point ahead of Queanbeyan.
Dedini said belief is brewing within the side that they can go far this year.
Heading into the second round of games, Wanderers will pick up a few home games having started their season with 5 consecutive away games.
"We've proven we can beat nearly every team so far with the five wins," Dedini said.
"We've just got to get Yoogali, and Brindabella, they're the two teams we've still go to beat, but the win on the weekend really solidifies things for us.
"We've proven we can pick up points away from home so if we can make Gissing a fortress as well, then there's a bit of belief we really should be pushing for finals football this year.
"As things stand, there's a little bit of belief there of why can't we be pushing to top the league and if we keep going the way we're going, we're well a chance."
Dedini said this season he feels that something the side has been missing is a strong team of leaders who can take control on the field in a positive way.
The side has been working on open and constructive communication to improve the issue.
"Sometimes it is easy to take control in a negative way and tell people they should be doing this and they should be doing that," Dedini said.
"Ross has been massive, he said at the start of the year, it's a very quiet group and we need to work on that, and it's been about starting games well, starting training well, everything being at a high tempo, and that starts from players taking control and being loud, being around each other.
"There's a way to let someone know they need to do something a little bit better, and the players are starting to understand that."
The weekend's game was a good example of their hard work paying off with players on the field keeping their calm when frustrations could have easily run high.
Dedini said this weekend's bye has come at a good time for the squad.
With a few niggling injuries and some big games under their belts he said a week off to refresh can't do them any harm.
They'll return to the pitch on June 10 at Gissing when they play ANU for the second time.
Wanderers defeated them 4-3 at ANU South Oval in round two.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
